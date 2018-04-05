Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3149898618285 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas Air from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Atlas Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,499.38, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $68.70.

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $627.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.08 million. Atlas Air had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $260,255.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,644.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,141 shares of company stock worth $2,092,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

