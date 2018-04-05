ATMCoin (ATMC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, ATMCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ATMCoin coin can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00113770 BTC on popular exchanges. ATMCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $83.30 million worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00694583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00184618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ATMCoin Coin Profile

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial. The official website for ATMCoin is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio.

Buying and Selling ATMCoin

ATMCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain. It is not presently possible to purchase ATMCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

