Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,996 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Atmos Energy worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,319.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

