AT&T (T) Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after buying an additional 6,330,819 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18,965.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after buying an additional 4,915,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $35.88 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,478.89, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

