Suyash Prasad Sells 1,900 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) VP Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, Suyash Prasad sold 7,800 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $234,234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,144. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,028.34, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 781,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,989,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/audentes-therapeutics-inc-bold-vp-suyash-prasad-sells-1900-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.