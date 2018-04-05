AudioCoin Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $804.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 863,018,983 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

