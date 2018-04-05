Augur Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $291.72 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $26.52 or 0.00389967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BigONE, Qryptos and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00694743 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00185012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Qryptos, IDEX, RippleFox, Mercatox, Kraken, ChaoEX, Upbit, Abucoins, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, Cobinhood, BigONE, Mr. Exchange, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Liqui, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Gatecoin and Gatehub. It is not possible to purchase Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.