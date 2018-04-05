Aurora DAO Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Aurora DAO has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $31,208.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurora DAO has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00691486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00182791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,907,520 tokens. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

