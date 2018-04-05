Authorship Trading Up 31% This Week (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Authorship has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. Authorship has a total market cap of $851,560.00 and approximately $3,525.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Authorship alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00694553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00181735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to purchase Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authorship and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.