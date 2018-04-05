Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ADP have gained 2.9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry's gain of 2.2%. Further, ADP is one of the world’s leading providers of HCM solutions and integrated computing solutions to vehicle dealers. We note that ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily owing to its robust product portfolio. Moreover, with WorkMarket acquisition, the company will be able to integrate its human capital management tools with WorkMarket’s contingent workers platform, thus enhancing its offerings. However, we expect investments in new initiatives will continue to weigh on the company’s bottom-line results. Moreover, rising unemployment levels will negatively impact the company. Further, increasing competition is a major headwind.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.54. 569,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,504. The firm has a market cap of $50,550.48, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 28,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $3,532,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,047 shares of company stock worth $12,966,391. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 307,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,971.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 45,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

