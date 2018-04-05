Kirsten M. Spears Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total transaction of $1,249,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,798 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $700,311.42.

On Friday, March 2nd, Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $48,532.12.

AVGO traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.40. 1,300,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,576. The company has a market cap of $97,257.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Limited has a twelve month low of $208.44 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

