Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AvalonBay Communities Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,780.24, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,622,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

