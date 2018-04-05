AvatarCoin Trading Up 29.8% This Week (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. AvatarCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00142986 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000517 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001181 BTC.

AvatarCoin Coin Profile

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

