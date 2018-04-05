Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avid Bioservices earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6255613150682 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 431,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,387. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 46.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 50,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, formerly Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts. The Company delivers pharmaceutical products through its contract manufacturing business and through licensing its development-stage immunotherapy products.

