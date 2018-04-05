AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.10 Price Target at Citigroup

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.10 ($29.75) price objective by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($35.19) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €28.80 ($35.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC set a €29.70 ($36.67) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.40 ($33.83).

AXA stock traded up €0.23 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.80 ($28.15). 14,250,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($34.19).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

