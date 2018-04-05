AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $199,979.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,751.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $4,699,057.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,168 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,835 shares of company stock worth $6,701,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $2,676.02, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

