Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA grew its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Andeavor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Andeavor news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $3,804,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,055,134.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $636,927.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,422,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,434,420.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,602 shares of company stock worth $20,963,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ANDV stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,453.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.38. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.37%. research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDV shares. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Andeavor to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

