Axa Purchases 7,600 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

AXA grew its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in AES were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS began coverage on AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of AES opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,509.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. AES’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

