Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.7407436106936 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,257. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,399.93, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 64,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,605.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $2,535,671.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,813.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.23” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/axalta-coating-systems-axta-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.