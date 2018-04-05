Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.47.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,399.93, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 235,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $7,211,069.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,985,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $2,535,671.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,813.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

