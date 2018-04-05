B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sodastream International (SODA)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 89.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodastream International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ SODA opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,072.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.05. Sodastream International has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sodastream International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sodastream International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 912.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.

