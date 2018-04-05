FY2018 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Increased by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of C$220.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.31 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.40 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.06.

In other B2Gold news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$286,500.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

