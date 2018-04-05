Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,891,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,662,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

BW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $170.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 182,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,142,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

