Badger Meter (BMI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Badger Meter earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.8275264644147 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:BMI opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,340.59, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 12,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $601,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,040 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $98,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

