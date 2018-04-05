Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE’s FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Baker Hughes, a GE from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12,221.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at $150,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

