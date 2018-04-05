Ball Co. (BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison Sells 2,228 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLL opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,628.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ball’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp lowered Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 1,106,893 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 710,179 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $23,561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 602,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

