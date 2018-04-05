Banc of California (BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 216,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,044. The company has a market capitalization of $975.26, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banc of California has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In other Banc of California news, insider John A. Bogler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $12,484,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 670,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its position in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 121,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

