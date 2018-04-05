Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 2,644,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,219.60, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

