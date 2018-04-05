HSBC Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.90 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.75) price target by HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.79) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €7.26 ($8.96) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($9.38) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €8.85 ($10.93) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.68 ($9.48).

Shares of BBVA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.65 ($8.21). The company had a trading volume of 49,660,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

