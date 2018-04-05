Banco de Chile (BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

BCH traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. 7,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,529. The company has a market cap of $17,037.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 19.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

