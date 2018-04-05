Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of BCH opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $17,037.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

