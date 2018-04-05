Banco de Chile (BCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of BCH traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,057. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,768.49, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $3.0988 per share. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

