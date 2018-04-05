65,669 Shares in SSGA Actice ETF Trust (SRLN) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SSGA Actice ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned about 0.12% of SSGA Actice ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,272,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,121,000 after buying an additional 6,272,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 415,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,858,000 after acquiring an additional 155,631 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. SSGA Actice ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

