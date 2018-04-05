Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Position in Monsanto (MON)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monsanto by 12.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Monsanto by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Monsanto by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Monsanto by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MON opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Monsanto has a 1-year low of $114.19 and a 1-year high of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51,397.38, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Monsanto had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

