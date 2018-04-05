Bancor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.81 Million (CRYPTO:BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00033047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and COSS. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $100.14 million and $4.81 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00693521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184888 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,697,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,022,442 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.”

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AEX, Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Binance and COSS. It is not presently possible to purchase Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

