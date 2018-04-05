Bancor 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.76 Million (CRYPTO:BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00032579 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Bancor Network and Tidex. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor’s launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,698,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,023,858 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.”

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, Bancor Network, Tidex, AEX, HitBTC and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

