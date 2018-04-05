BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 187.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE:BXS opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,809.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bancorpsouth-bank-bxs-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.