Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $300,242.56, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

