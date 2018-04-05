Ladder Capital (LADR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 1,190,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,655.91, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 62.36, a current ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.78%. equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 660.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 812,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 705,891 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 677,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 407,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 406,141 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/bank-of-america-increases-ladder-capital-ladr-price-target-to-18-00-updated-updated.html.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.