Bank of America Trims EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,677.07, a PE ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 0.23%. equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 397.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

