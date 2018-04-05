Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The firm has a market cap of $10,846.77, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment.

