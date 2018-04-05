Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.50 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.93. 47,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,668. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3,459.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

