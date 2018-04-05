ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 914,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 650,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 158,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.09, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 65.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.21%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, COO Mark Gruber bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,081.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $283,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

