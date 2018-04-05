Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,454.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 2,150,000 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $44,397,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

