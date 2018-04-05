Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Trinseo worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 815.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $656,061.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Leib sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $239,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,204 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Shares of TSE opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,148.66, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 62.52% and a net margin of 7.38%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

