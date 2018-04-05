Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Luminex worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luminex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,015,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 89,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 874,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 129,032 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 871,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 472,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $929.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Luminex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

