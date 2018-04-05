Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $818.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3,057.39, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $903.26.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 0.71%. equities research analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -11.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

