Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scotiabank (BNS) Stock Price

Headlines about Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scotiabank earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.7380867368226 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotiabank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotiabank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 834,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,665. The company has a market cap of $72,502.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scotiabank has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Scotiabank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Scotiabank will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotiabank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Scotiabank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

