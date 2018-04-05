Bank Of The Ozarks’ (OZRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brean Capital

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS began coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ OZRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 389,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,143.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the third quarter worth $202,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

