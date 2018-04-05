BankUnited (BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 624,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,219. The company has a market capitalization of $4,461.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BankUnited announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 456,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 64,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

